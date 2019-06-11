Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Achieves $10,450.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 76.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 87.4% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $10,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,894.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.03088542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.01713520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.85 or 0.04918935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.01103144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00104223 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.01006724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00322105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 22,340,680 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

