Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 861,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,213,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 31.2% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,849,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.05.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

