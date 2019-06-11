BidaskClub Upgrades US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of US Concrete from a positive rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $48.24 on Friday. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $808.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Jolas sold 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $234,812.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $872,753.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Kunz sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $93,808.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $821,487. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 55,716.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

