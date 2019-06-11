BidaskClub Downgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Sell

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TELL. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

TELL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 92,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,117. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 1,595.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 14.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tellurian by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tellurian by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

