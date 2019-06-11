Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $168.10

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.50, but opened at $168.10. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $132.96, with a volume of 11350790 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 214.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lane purchased 29,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $736,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dariush Ajami purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

