Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 144,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,000. Zendesk makes up approximately 5.3% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,087,000 after buying an additional 360,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 25.37% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $181.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $205,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,373.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $38,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,108 shares of company stock worth $9,696,058. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Zendesk from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

