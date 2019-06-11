Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Belden by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Belden by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Belden by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Longbow Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Belden to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/belden-inc-nysebdc-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.