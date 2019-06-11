Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $643.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.94 million. Belden reported sales of $668.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 310,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Belden has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

