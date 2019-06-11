Barclays Begins Coverage on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ZTS stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $110.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $837,284.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,805,856. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

