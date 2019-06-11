Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 26,670 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,670 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,383,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

C opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

