Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 247.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everi were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 170.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Everi by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million. Everi had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

