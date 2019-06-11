Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,064 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $387,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $499,144.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,938.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

