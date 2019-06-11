Banco Santander S.A. Invests $225,000 in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,360,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

CCI opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $99.99 and a 1-year high of $136.39.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

