B. Riley Trims Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Target Price to $1.00

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

NASDAQ:ASNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 5,828,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,620. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

