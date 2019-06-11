Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of AXSM opened at $21.45 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 5,400 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $67,932.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 5,100 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,650 shares of company stock valued at $307,901 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

