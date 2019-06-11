Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Bought by Lancaster Investment Management LLP

Lancaster Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,139 shares during the period. Avaya makes up about 12.6% of Lancaster Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lancaster Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $41,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avaya by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avaya by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Avaya by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 176,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 86,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,018. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Avaya had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

