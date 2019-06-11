AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,658. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 458,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

