Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

TSM opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/aspire-private-capital-llc-takes-position-in-taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-nysetsm.html.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.