Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $434,000 Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Total by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Total by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Total by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Total stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Total SA has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

