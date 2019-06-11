Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Ascena Retail Group updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.
ASNA opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.
About Ascena Retail Group
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
