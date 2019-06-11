Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.17.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $250.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.88, for a total value of $489,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,362.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,313 shares of company stock worth $42,071,689. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after acquiring an additional 946,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,319,000 after acquiring an additional 392,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 923,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

