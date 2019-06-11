Argus Market Capitalization Hits $635.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Argus has a total market capitalization of $635.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Argus has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008397 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002165 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010532 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006629 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00101872 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

