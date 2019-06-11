ARBITRAGE Market Capitalization Tops $562,225.00 (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a market capitalization of $562,225.00 and approximately $536,237.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARBITRAGE alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,865,670 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit . ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARBITRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARBITRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.