Aragon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,271.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and $21,271.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00008297 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, AirSwap, HitBTC and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00415550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.02381129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00154370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000848 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,706,603 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitfinex, AirSwap, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.