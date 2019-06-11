AO Asset Management LP Reduces Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

AO Asset Management LP decreased its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 164,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,973,000 after acquiring an additional 602,693 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $262.84 on Tuesday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

