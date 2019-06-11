Analyzing Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) & Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 11.23% 19.57% 11.88% Pixelworks -5.20% -9.01% -6.12%

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $937.24 million 2.88 $128.83 million $2.69 21.13 Pixelworks $76.55 million 1.40 -$4.62 million ($0.07) -40.71

Solaredge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solaredge Technologies and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 1 1 6 0 2.63 Pixelworks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $54.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.66%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

