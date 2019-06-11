Analysts Set Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $432.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

