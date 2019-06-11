Analysts Set Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STML. Wedbush cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $368,408.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STML stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $19.70.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

