Analysts Set Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,176 shares of company stock valued at $349,269 in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 529.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,505. The company has a market cap of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

