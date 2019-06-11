Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($5.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($5.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. 273,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,382. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. bought 491,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $1,541,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,491,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,941,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163,405 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

