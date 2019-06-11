Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Kaman reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Kaman had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

KAMN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. 69,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kaman has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 3,593.6% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 19,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.