Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.29.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,834 shares of company stock worth $9,146,733. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

