Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.29. Hilltop also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 809,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,617,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 65.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,168,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,322 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,523,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,394,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 348,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

