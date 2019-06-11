Analysts Expect Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings per share of ($1.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ensco Rowan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.48). Ensco Rowan posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ensco Rowan will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($4.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ensco Rowan.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. Ensco Rowan had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ensco Rowan in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ensco Rowan in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ensco Rowan in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Ensco Rowan stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ensco Rowan has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the first quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan by 117.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,668 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Ensco Rowan

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

