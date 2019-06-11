Analysts Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $308.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.80 million. Synaptics posted sales of $388.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synaptics to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of SYNA opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $95,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,675,000 after buying an additional 54,409 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 190.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 610,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 125,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,801,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

