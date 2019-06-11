Analysts Anticipate RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) to Announce ($0.68) Earnings Per Share

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RA Medical Systems an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

RMED stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,051. RA Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, insider Dean Irwin sold 20,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $73,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMED. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 71,237 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 405,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

