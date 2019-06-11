Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.77. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $266.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE OAK opened at $49.29 on Friday. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $150,191.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,628,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $24,686,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,385,613 shares of company stock valued at $28,216,412.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 369,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,756,000 after purchasing an additional 925,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.