Analysts Anticipate Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to post $22.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.72 million and the lowest is $22.30 million. Identiv reported sales of $20.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $93.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.14 million to $93.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.05 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $107.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Identiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407. Identiv has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Identiv by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Identiv by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Identiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Identiv by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.