Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.97. CGI posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. CGI had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CGI by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 77,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. 19,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.