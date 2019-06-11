Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 274,916 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 274,916 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $38,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4,419.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 197,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 193,357 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 471,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 100,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,066,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 36.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.82 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

