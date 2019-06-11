American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE AWK opened at $115.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $119.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $380,698.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,042,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,055,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

