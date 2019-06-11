American International Group Inc. Sells 507 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 12.3% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 90,639 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in ScanSource by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 4,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

