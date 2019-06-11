Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $151.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alpine Group USVI LLC Purchases Shares of 33,500 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/alpine-group-usvi-llc-purchases-shares-of-33500-ishares-russell-2000-etf-nysearcaiwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.