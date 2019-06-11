AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $33,193.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,343.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,681. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/alphacrest-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-g-iii-apparel-group-ltd-nasdaqgiii.html.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.