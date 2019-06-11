Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 684,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 613,215 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

MDRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 96,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,251. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 20.60%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

