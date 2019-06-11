Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $30,768.00 and $1,300.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.63 or 0.03096821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

