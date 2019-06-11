Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKBA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

AKBA stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $507.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

