Ajo LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,659,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,042,000 after acquiring an additional 214,162 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Innospec by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 366,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $19,046,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $542,749.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,519,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,999.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $898,986 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.27. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.70%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

