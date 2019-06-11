Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIM shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aimia in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aimia from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of AIM traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.67. 86,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,668. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $422.72 million and a PE ratio of 0.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$334.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimia will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

