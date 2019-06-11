Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of AGYS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 5,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,961. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $333,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 366,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,287 over the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

